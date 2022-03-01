Warrnambool man, 30, heading to court after information from the public proves crucial
A 30-year-old Warrnambool man has had his car impounded after complaints about his driving led to him being caught drink driving and driving while disqualified.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said officers received a complaint from a member of the public about a speeding vehicle at Southern Cross about 5pm on Monday.
"The vehicle was stopped shortly after in Koroit's Commercial Road and the driver failed a roadside preliminary breath test. He was also found to be driving while disqualified," he said.
"He later returned an evidentiary breath test in excess of his alcohol limit, which was zero. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1130
"The driver will be summonsed at a later date to the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on charges of drink driving and driving while disqualified.
" I am always promoting to the public in Koroit to report things straight away to triple zero (000) and on this occasion they did and it led to us being able to act swiftly."
