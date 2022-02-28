news, latest-news,

The Lake Hamilton dog park has re-opened today after a potential contamination from canine parvovirus caused Southern Grampians Shire Council to temporarily close off the area. Council's local laws team leader Jason Barker said the park was closed for cleaning on the weekend as part of a precautionary measure. "Luckily within the Southern Grampians region we usually see low rates of confirmed Canine Parvovirus cases so we are taking some preventative measures by closing the park for the weekend to allow us to clean the area after a potential exposure was identified," he said. "Parvovirus can be quite a nasty illness that severely impacts the health of unvaccinated animals which is why we advocate for vaccination in our pets." Parvovirus can spread dog-to-dog through both direct and indirect contact with faeces and symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea and extreme weakness. Cox Street Vets' Kristabel Lewis said it was a timely reminder for pet owners to stay up to date with vaccinations. "The best way you can protect your dog is by keeping up with vaccinations and by being a responsible pet owner," Dr Lewis said. "This includes picking up after your animal and disposing of waste correctly."

