An Olympic bronze medal belonging to Warrnambool basketballer Nathan Sobey has been stolen in a burglary at his home on Saturday. The 31-year-old Warrnambool export was part of history as the Australian Boomers secured their first ever Olympic medal after defeating Slovenia in their final match at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The Boomers scored the bronze medal with a 107-93 win. But Sobey's prized possession has since been stolen following a callous home invasion overnight. "Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen along with some other small things," he said on Twitter on Sunday morning. "If anyone out there has any information please let us know!!" Sobey, who now resides in Queensland, had received hundreds of comments of support by Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information should contact the police.

