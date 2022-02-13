news, latest-news,

Greg Byrne has contested several past Cobden Golf Club 'Week of Golf' events. However, this year's tournament might just be Byrne's most important yet, having taken over club captaincy duties this season. "It's my first as captain, I'm really looking forward to it," Byrne said. "For the town, especially with the way COVID-19 has gone, it'll be a good uplift for everyone." Cobden's 31st annual 'Week of Golf' will kick off on Saturday, February 19 and run through to Sunday, February 27. Competition is expected to be red-hot out on the links, though this year's entertainment won't just be contained to the greens. The club is set to introduce a fresh element to its celebrations, with 'Music on the Green' held on opening night. People are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket, get a takeaway pizza from Sully's Bistro and enjoy a live performance from Luke Bourchier on the green from 6pm on the Saturday. "It's the first time we're trying this," Byrne said. "Hopefully it will be a success." With the club anticipating some 700 entries through its doors across the nine days, players won't just be playing for pennies, with a lucrative array of prizes valued at $180,000 on offer, including a Kia Picanto. With golfers coming from as far afield as Numurkah, the event is notably well supported by clubs from across the south-west. "The six years I've been here, it's just gotten bigger and bigger," Byrne said. Cobden Golf Club's Ash Couch said entries remained open and directed interested golfers to sign up through the club's website. "There are still a few spots available so I would encourage golfers to register now so you don't miss out. In particular I would encourage ladies to sign up to the mid-week ladies' events," Couch said. Byrne said there was plenty of work to do in the lead-up to the opening day of play. "A little bit of cosmetic surgery throughout the week, this is the time of year we like the course looking its best," he said. "Come Saturday, it looks like a tournament on the television. It's very exciting for the club, and hopefully everything goes well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/648f2ced-76d0-4d57-81e8-dae84bf3e438.jpg/r0_332_4603_2933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg