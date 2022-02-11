news, latest-news,

THEY say there's no rest for the wicked and Zach Sinnott might just be living proof. The teaching student is hitting the track three times a week as a Camperdown footballer and one night as a Bookaar cricketer. Throw in Pelicans' fixtures on Saturday and Sinnott, still only 20, has just Sundays and Tuesdays to put his feet up. "It's pretty easy, I like doing stuff like that to keep you busy after work or uni," Sinnott said. "Cricket and footy are great for that because they take out most of the week. It's good to have some time off in there but you're always doing your own stuff. "You're always in the gym, especially for someone like me who is pretty scrawny. You try to get in the gym a fair bit." Sinnott said he'd focussed on building muscle through the off-season. "Since 2019 with COVID and that, I was pretty bored and I thought 'well if I'm not playing footy, I might as well try to put as much muscle on'," he said. "I've been trying to keep the same pace up with my running too. "I started on a forward-flank (in 2021) and I'd definitely say I got a good crack on ball as well. When I wasn't in there I was on a wing so they were a lot of strong running positions." Camperdown coach Neville Swayn in December revealed Billy Arnold, Riley Arnold and former captain Matt Field would play at Noosa while Cairns-bound Fraser Lucas also wouldn't feature. Former co-coach Jack Williams, who is based in greater Melbourne, has also switched to Ballarat Football League powerhouse Bacchus Marsh. Magpies assistant coach Cam Spence and star forward Sam Gordon will remain at Leura Oval for 2022 in a major boost for the Hampden league club. Sinnott said the off-season departures would allow talent in the age group below him to grasp senior opportunities. "We finished fourth last season so obviously the goal again is to play finals," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Personally I'd just like to find that consistency to play out a good four quarters, I think now. I want to be a regular player and that. "Through juniors my year level and the one below was pretty strong We played in prelims and finals and things each year and finals and that. With the changes that've happened and that sort of thing we're going to look forward to playing together. "We're all really good mates." Sinnott's Bookaar side, meanwhile, will have a bye on Saturday. It's currently fourth in the hunt for South West Cricket finals action. Sinnott has 110 runs at an average of 12.1 so far this summer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/d9db0b99-a57c-434e-a690-03860effcfaa.jpg/r3_292_4861_3037_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg