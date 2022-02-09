Three people suffer serious injuries after spate of dog attacks in south-west

news, latest-news,

Three people have been hospitalised with severe injuries after a spate of dog attacks in Moyne Shire. In less than two months there have been 13 reported incidents in Mortlake and Caramut. Moyne Shire Council's environment and infrastructure director Edith Farrell said there had been 13 attacks between December 25, 2021 and February 7, 2022. She said the number of reported attacks was concerning because it was substantially higher than previous years. "During the same period last year Local Laws attended two dog attacks," Ms Farrell said. "Of these incidents five have been attacks on people, three of which required hospital treatment for severe injuries. "Four have been attacks on other dogs, one on wildlife and two on livestock - one of these incidents resulted in the death of three sheep. There has also been one near-miss reported." Ms Farrell said council officers had seized a number of dogs in relation to these attacks. "All of these incidents have been in Mortlake and Caramut and as a result, local laws officers have increased patrols in these areas," she said. "Council investigates each reported incident and will, where required, prosecute owners under the Domestic Animals Act." Ms Farrell said council officers had seen the injuries these dogs attacks had caused to both people and other animals and had a zero tolerance approach. "Enforcement options include, fines, prosecutions, impound and/or euthanasia of the animal," she said. Ms Farrell said residents needed to ensure their dogs were kept in a secure yard and were supervised when young children are around - even if the child and the dog are known to each other. "The majority of these attacks have involved hunting or cattle dogs - owners of all types of dogs have a responsibility to ensure they are secure and not a risk to the public. "Excuses like 'Someone must've let my dogs out', or 'it jumped the fence' does not save the owner from prosecution." Ms Farrell urged people to report dog attacks to the council as soon as possible. "Photograph any injuries and the dog responsible if safe to do so and take notes of what happened and provide them to the local laws officer attending," she said.

