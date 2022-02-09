news, latest-news,

West Warrnambool division one playing coach Alastair Templeton has failed to have his one-match suspension for umpire dissent and verbal abuse overturned at a tribunal hearing on Wednesday night. However, Templeton, who pled not guilty to the charge, maintained throughout the 90-minute hearing the allegations brought against him were false and a fabrication of the truth. The charge stemmed from a report submitted by umpire Tony Sudale at the conclusion of the round eight match between West Warrnambool and Dennington on Saturday. Subsequently, Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's match committee graded the report as a level 1.2 offence - showing dissent at an umpires decision by word or action - which applies a minimum one-match suspension. Templeton's teammate Joe Nyikos appeared at the hearing as a witness, while the club presented three written statements from players Ryan McArdle, James Dalton and Fletcher Cozens in defence of Templeton. Opening the Panthers' batting at Dennington, Templeton was dismissed around the 23rd over following an appeal from the Dogs' attack for a caught behind. In the report, Sudale stated that Templeton "was not happy" with his decision to dismiss and "left bemused and shaking his head". Calling drinks soon after, the umpire alleged Templeton "came marching over" to the centre of the pitch where Sudale said he had remained. He alleged Templeton said "it was the most disgusting decision he had ever seen" and that Sudale's "standard of umpiring was not up to the standard of division one." Templeton denied those claims, insisting he never went further than 15 metres from the boundary during drinks, and instead was at the West Warrnambool player huddle. He said there had been an exchange with Sudale, though only as Sudale walked off the ground past the group. Templeton said he questioned the umpire as a coach, rather than a player, after information was brought to his attention by Nyikos. Templeton's batting partner at the time of his dismissal, Nyikos said he had had a brief conversation with Sudale following Templeton's dismissal where the umpire asked Nyikos if he had heard anything off Templeton's bat. Nyikos said he responded: "I don't think so, but it's hard to tell." Nyikos alleged that Sudale said: "I think so to, I think I stuffed up." Sudale denied the exchange with Nyikos. Templeton said he only questioned Sudale on whether benefit of the doubt for the batter should have been applied in that instance. While Sudale alleged Templeton was "ranting" during their interaction, the coach maintained he did not swear, belittle or talk down and showed no negative body language towards the umpire. While giving evidence, Sudale said there had been instances of player dissent towards umpires in recent weeks and was "tired of players not accepting decisions". West Warrnambool president Matt Holcombe questioned why it was Templeton who had gotten a report when there were previous instances of dissent from other players. Tribunal members, Richard Ridgwell, Brian Mathers and Robert Anderson, questioned how two people could have "been so far apart on their stories", though ultimately upheld the guilty charge on Templeton. Holcombe presented a character statement on behalf of Templeton, addressing his unblemished playing and coaching record, which includes 308 games over 18 to 19 seasons without a warning or suspension. The club asked that a warning be applied in this instance, however the tribunal applied the one match ban recommended by the match committee. The club forfeited a $500 fee after the tribunal determined the dispute be deemed frivolous. Templeton will miss Saturday's round nine clash against North Warrnambool Eels.

