South Warrnambool is celebrating the arrival of two new players - a footballer and a netballer. Jack Dye and his partner Courtney West have moved to the south-west. Dye is a key forward who played for Bendigo league club Eaglehawk. Roosters president Steve Harris said Dye was a cabinetmaker and West a physiotherapist. Harris told The Standard both had work in the area and were excited to join the club. "Jack and his partner Courtney have decided to make South their future sporting home," Harris said. "We are thrilled to have them join the club and welcome them both to our community. "Jack is a key forward, having kicked 36 goals for Eaglehawk in the Bendigo league in 2021. "Courtney is an accomplished netballer who is also looking forward to donning the red and white." The Hampden league season starts on Saturday, April 2. MORE SPORT:

