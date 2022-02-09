news, latest-news,

STEPHANIE Hunt travels from Peterborough each Tuesday to play lawn bowls for City Memorial. The mother-of-two, 45, returned to the Western District from Melbourne before the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, settling into the quaint seaside village. She wanted to play bowls and the Warrnambool-based City Memorial was the ideal fit. "My mum was a bowler in Melbourne and I went along for a try barefoot bowling and I really liked it, so I got involved in playing night pennant and then three nights a week (at Princes Park in Carlton)," Hunt said. "I had roots there (in Peterborough) and a house so we came back down. "One of my friends was playing here (at City) and took me along to the beautiful dome and that's why I've come here. "It's a beautiful club and you don't have to put sunscreen on or need a raincoat." Moving away from Melbourne has proven a smart decision for Hunt and her family. "I much prefer this lifestyle, being by the ocean and walking the dog," she said. Hunt is playing lead for City Rubies in Western District Playing Area midweek pennant. Outdoor bowls is her sport of choice these days. "I have a handicap in golf but this is the one which takes priority," she said. "I did have a go at indoor bowls but this is the best game. There is lots of skill involved and thinking. I just love it." Hunt said her husband Charles Rope and children Annabel, 10, and Leonard, 7, also had an interest in the game. "The kids are keen on it and they come and do the junior training," she said. Tuesday competition is the ideal timeslot for Hunt as her children at school. In the future she will consider joining the Saturday pennant ranks. "I just feel at the moment it's family time," she said. "It is a different feel on a Saturday - I have played it before - but it does take up lots of your life." There are two rounds of midweek pennant remaining - 14 and three. Round three is a catch-up round on February 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/68854d7e-5749-4016-9479-2ff0171e60b7.JPG/r0_380_6867_4260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg