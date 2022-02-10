news, latest-news,

PORT Fairy recruit Tom Sullivan says he found a passion for nurturing indigenous youth during a stint in the Northern Territory. It's a pathway he'd like to explore outside of football while he's in south-west Victoria. Sullivan, who turns 30 next month, has re-joined the Seagulls, having played for the Hampden league club in 2019. He is living in the seaside town and will form a midfield partnership with Kaine Mercovich - who has also returned to the club - when the season kicks off in April. "I am going to have a run around this year at Port Fairy and I am looking forward to it," Sullivan told The Standard. "I do have a block of land down here so I want to get started on that and set that up." Long-term Sullivan, who established himself as a hard-running midfielder in the VAFA, would like to return north. His passion for helping youth from remote areas stems from his childhood - his family fostered four Tiwi Islanders. He's spent time in Alice Springs in recent years which intensified his interest. "I took a role on up there working with young indigenous fellas in Top End communities," Sullivan said. "All the fellas spoke language and were very in touch with their culture. "Arnhem Land is my aim in the future." Sullivan hopes to find work "in a similar field" during his time in Port Fairy and Warrnambool. On the field, Sullivan wants to use his experience to guide the Seagulls' younger flock. "I'll be playing in the midfield and chipping in the forward line as much as I can and will help the young fellas out with a running program," he said. Sullivan and Mercovich will give coach Winis Imbi firepower in the middle. "I am looking forward to playing alongside Kaine. It's been a few years and we've both matured," Sullivan said. "Kaine will bring a lot of experience and knowledge after playing for a SANFL club, so I think we'll work well together in the midfield." Sullivan, who played for grand finalist West Alice Springs in 2021, said he was a more rounded player since he last played for Port Fairy. "I have grown a bit since then in terms of body, fitness, experience and knowledge and I am looking forward to helping the young blokes out," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/4fc6042c-bf7d-493d-aa45-a018ecec7518.jpg/r0_236_4683_2882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg