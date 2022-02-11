news, latest-news, sport, cricket, cobden

Opportunities are coming in the final month of the season for Cobden as it aims to finish the South West Cricket division one season with a bang. Momentum heading into next season will be key as the Knights gear up to cause a few upsets and have a look at a few youngsters in the remaining three matches. The Knights have just two wins on the board this season, but for skipper Johno Benallack it's all about staying positive and banding together as a club. "We're trying to be as positive as we can and we obviously haven't got the wins we would have liked but blokes have started to stand up in the last few games and get some form back," he told The Standard. "We've got a few functions coming up so we're trying to keep the morale up at the club. The twos and threes are going well and hopefully they can play finals, and we'll try and keep everyone keen for next year." MORE SPORT: Benallack is missing this weekend's clash against Pomborneit, with Paul Pekin set to take the reins as skipper and says it's a terrific opportunity to get a look at some players not only this weekend but for the remainder of the season. "Our lower grades are going well and looking at finals so we don't want to be stealing too many players, but we'd like to give some kids a go," he said. "The two Robertson (Jonty and Henry) boys are playing this weekend, and it's good to see them get an opportunity. "I think Jonty has made a mountain of runs in the twos so he deserves a go and Henry played last week and I think got three wickets. "It's good to give them a run at this stage of the season." Benallack said his charges can really give the third-placed Bulls a contest. "It's always a hard fought game and we always match up well but we have a few out," he said. "We're keen for a good hit-out on the turf which is where we want to be playing." Despite a less than favourable win-loss record this season, there was plenty of encouragement moving forward according to Bennallack. "We lost to Heytesbury by two runs and we had a couple of good wins including Woorndoo up there quite comfortably," he said. "We started the year well and during the Christmas break we lost a bit of form and haven't been able to recover. "But if we can start next year in the same way we feel we can really push for finals next year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

