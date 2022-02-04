news, latest-news,

The race is on to put the finishing touches on Warrnambool's Reid Oval redevelopment as the start of footy season looms closer. While cricket matches are now being played on the ground, the pavilion is still yet to be finished and the training oval is not expected to be ready until the first half of the football season. Grass sprigging with Santa Anna couch - the same variety as the main oval - will begin on the training oval next week. "Over-seeding will take place at the optimal time - the end of summer," the city council said. "Depending on the autumn weather, the training ground is expected to be ready for use at some time in the first half of the football season." The council also said the vast majority of work on the pavilion was complete, but it was waiting on all services to be connected. "The finishing touches are being applied before a full industrial clean is carried out," the council said. "Once we receive notice of the date when all services will be connected, we will know when the pavilion will be open to clubs." With the project running on budget, lighting will also now be upgraded for both netball courts. "The new lights will be rated at 200 lux and will allow for competitive night matches," the council said. "We expect the upgrade to be completed either just prior to, or in the first half, of the netball season." The majority of the earthworks around the ground are also expected to be finished in the next fortnight. "A grader has just finished work on-site at the northern end of the ground and will now move to the southern end," the council said. Topsoil and grass seed will then be laid. "Grass seed takes time to grow, so the area between the new refreshments booth at the southern end of the existing grandstand, through to the new pavilion, will have turf so it is ready for foot traffic," the council said. The scoreboard is also expected to be moved in the next fortnight. The long-awaited $11 million revamp is expected to re-establish Reid Oval as the jewel in the city's sporting crown. It includes a completely new playing surface, a modern two-storey pavilion and better training facilities. A lighting upgrade now allows for games to be played at night for the first time. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/9a548c9e-a6af-4dab-9187-6cece01c4a92.jpg/r0_89_960_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg