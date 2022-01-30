news, latest-news,

A man in his 60s from Barongarook has died after a single-vehicle crash in Carlisle River, south-west of Colac, on Saturday. A police spokesman said it was believed a vehicle was travelling along Carlisle Road about 8.45am when it left the road and crashed into a ditch. The male driver died at the scene. The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated and the intersection of Whitepeg and Carlisle River roads was closed while police officers look into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

