news, latest-news,

Trees in Mortlake's heritage-listed avenue of honour were extensively damaged during storms on Thursday evening. Homes and cars were also impacted and in the 24-hours up to 9am Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 36.8 millimetres of rain. Wind gusts of up to 91 kilometres per hour were also recorded about 6.30pm on Thursday. Another 22m of rain fell on Friday as the wild weather continued. Mortlake Fire Brigade attended about 20 callouts, mostly to assist with fallen trees and damage to a powerline. Moyne Shire Council said it was continuing to work to clear the damage from the severe storm event in the town. "Hundreds of trees have been felled on both public and private land," the council said. IN OTHER NEWS: Council crews and contractors attended to remove felled trees in public spaces, including on Dunlop Street and the avenue of honour. The council said an arborist assessed the damage to public trees one-by-one "with a particular focus in the avenue of honour". The council contacted Heritage Victoria to inform it of the significant damage to trees in the avenue of honour - which is listed on the Victorian Heritage Register. "Council is taking a public safety response to these trees which may require significant lopping and pruning," it said. The council undertook this work without permits usually required by Heritage Victoria with its permission. Mortlake Fire Brigade duty officer Tony Spoore said it was a difficult night trying to prioritise the most important jobs first and triage what needed to be done. "It was very busy," he said. A powerline fell around the intersection of Boundary Road and Shaw Street. Mortlake police attended to jobs relating to fallen trees, one of which fell onto a car parked on Mount Road. "(That was) one of about 20 calls for assistance during the thunder storms," a police spokesman said. The south-west region was also struck by power outages across Thursday evening and Friday, with more than 5000 homes without electricity on Friday afternoon. Moyne Shire has waived fees for green waste disposal at the Mortlake Transfer Station on Sunday to assist residents to clear tree debris following the storm. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/9d6a70f0-b0ba-4988-bbac-c6beda5ed112.jpg/r0_247_5058_3105_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg