news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 2.10pm: There has been a minor collision at the Warrnambool intersection of Lava and Hider streets soon after 1.30pm Friday. It appears a van has gone through the intersection and been involved in a collision with an SUV. The airbags on the SUV deployed and trapped the female driver for a short time. Nearby residents heard the impact and came to investigate. Emergency services were called and police, ambulance and Warrnambool's Fire Rescue Victoria brigade attended the scene. It does not appear that anyone invovled suffered serious injuries. The van had impact to the front and the SUV to the side of the vehicle. Police will investigate and determine if a penalty notices is issued to a driver. Earlier: Police are warning drivers to be extra cautious as storms rolling through the south-west make driving hazardous. Mortlake police Sergeant Matt Laxton said there was a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of the Woolsthorpe-Hexham Road and Hexham-Ballangeich Road, about seven kilometres west of Mortlake, at 9.15am Friday morning. He said the 40-year-old Mount Gambier driver was not seriously injured. The driver was heading to Melbourne for a job interview and it's expected he will be charged with careless driving. Sergeant Laxton said the intersection was well known and there were speed advisory signs in place, cautioning drivers to slow down. "The signs are in place for a reason," he said. "With the storms rolling through the south-west we urge all drivers to take care, to drive to the conditions and heed the warnings of advisory signs, especially in wet weather," he said. "We just want everyone to arrive at their destination safely," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/b03a93c8-171f-4e61-9624-0c15ed0e1807.jpg/r13_376_4025_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg