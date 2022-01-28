news, latest-news,

A 14-year-old Warrnambool fisherman has been left terrified after being robbed returning home from the Hopkins River mid Thursday afternoon. Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the youth was walking along Verdon Street in east Warrnambool when he was approached by two teenage males. "He was going home about 3pm when he was approached. One of the teens grabbed his hat and the victim chased the two youths to get his hat back," he said. "He was then grabbed, pushed up against a fence and a demand was made for cigarettes and cash. He handed over the $3 he had. "Anyone with information about this incident, or any other similar incident, is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station." Detective Senior Constable Verity said one of the teenagers was described as wearing fluorescent green sneakers, was not wearing a shirt, had blue shorts, has freckles and was between 120cm and 150cm tall. The other youth is about 180cms tall and was wearing a light blue shirt and shorts. "The last thing we want is teenagers roughing up little kids for $3. The victim was left frightened and this sort of thing simply should not happen," he said. "Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800333 000."

