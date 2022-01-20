Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith wins Port Fairy Cup with Tuvalu
Emerging galloper Tuvalu scored an effortless win for Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith in the $40,000 Port Fairy Cup on Thursday.
Tuvalu, ridden by Jarrod Fry beat Zoltan by more than three lengths in the 1400-metre race to give Smith his third consecutive Port Fairy Cup victory.
The lightly raced four-year-old has won four of his six starts and the multiple group one-winning trainer said Tuvalu would have his next start in Melbourne.
"We'll head to Melbourne with him next time," Smith told The Standard.
"We've always had a high opinion of him.
I'm confident he'll get out to 1800 metres with a bit of time.Lindsey Smith
"He was short-priced favourite and he won like a good thing which he was entitled to going out at those sort of odds.
"I'm confident he'll get out to 1800 metres with a bit of time and may get a bit of black type on his resume during his career.
"It was a good ride by Jarrod. He's a good strong front-riding rider who never seems to panic."
Smith's other winners in the Port Fairy Cup are Salon du Cheval and Mr Money Bags.
Four-year-old Warrnambool-trained mare Francine notched up her third victory taking out a restricted race over 1100 metres.
Trainer Aaron Purcell said the win by Francine, who was ridden by apprentice jockey Sheridan Clarke, over hot favourite Sweet Mary was a pleasant surprise.
"Francine is a home bred," Purcell said. "I thought she may struggle running out a strong 1100 metres but I got that wrong.
"She's usually best around the 1000 metres. Her previous two wins were in races over 1000 metres.
"It was a good win considering she was running into a head wind."
Francine took her stake earnings to more then $50,000 with the victory.
