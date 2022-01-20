news, latest-news,

Emerging galloper Tuvalu scored an effortless win for Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith in the $40,000 Port Fairy Cup on Thursday. Tuvalu, ridden by Jarrod Fry beat Zoltan by more than three lengths in the 1400-metre race to give Smith his third consecutive Port Fairy Cup victory. The lightly raced four-year-old has won four of his six starts and the multiple group one-winning trainer said Tuvalu would have his next start in Melbourne. "We'll head to Melbourne with him next time," Smith told The Standard. "We've always had a high opinion of him. "He was short-priced favourite and he won like a good thing which he was entitled to going out at those sort of odds. "I'm confident he'll get out to 1800 metres with a bit of time and may get a bit of black type on his resume during his career. "It was a good ride by Jarrod. He's a good strong front-riding rider who never seems to panic." Smith's other winners in the Port Fairy Cup are Salon du Cheval and Mr Money Bags. Four-year-old Warrnambool-trained mare Francine notched up her third victory taking out a restricted race over 1100 metres. Trainer Aaron Purcell said the win by Francine, who was ridden by apprentice jockey Sheridan Clarke, over hot favourite Sweet Mary was a pleasant surprise. "Francine is a home bred," Purcell said. "I thought she may struggle running out a strong 1100 metres but I got that wrong. "She's usually best around the 1000 metres. Her previous two wins were in races over 1000 metres. "It was a good win considering she was running into a head wind." Francine took her stake earnings to more then $50,000 with the victory.

