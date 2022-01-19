news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire in Dennington after emergency services were called to a vacant address near Hood Street at 11pm last night. Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the property had been unoccupied for some time and was disconnected from critical utilities. "At approximately 11 o'clock last night emergency services were notified of a fire at an address in Dennington," Detective Senior Constable Wastell said. "Residents in the vicinity contacted triple-zero and the house was found to be an abandoned dwelling full of rubbish and discarded goods. "No persons were present. The house was on a vacant block which we believe was the location of the old tennis courts. "It was a vacant weatherboard premises and no persons lived there - it's been derelict for a while. "We're just following up on avenues of investigation. The property didn't have any power or anything on, so it wasn't an electrical fault." IN OTHER NEWS: Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell said while squatters might have frequented or even lived in the property, no cause of ignition had yet been found. "We were unable to identify the cause of the ignition and at this stage it's still under investigation," he said. Detective Senior Constable Wastell said he believed the property was owned by an out-of-town business which was looking to have the property pulled down in the near-future. "The property is owned by a business from Melbourne and they were looking at re-developing the site," he said. "It was going to be pulled down anyway, so probably not too much of an issue for them." Anyone with information on the cause of the fire or people involved should get in contact with Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell at Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333. Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

