IAN Madsen has been around long enough to know good driving alone won't win a South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. Lady Luck will always play a role in the three-night event - one of Australia's most prestigious dirt races - and victories can come down to one moment of magic. Madsen is one of two American-based drivers who will hit the Premier Speedway circuit on Friday night in pursuit of a $30,000 winner's purse. "Premier (Speedway) and the classic are one of my favourites but it's been pretty elusive to me so far - I haven't been able to snag one - so hopefully everything goes right across this week. We've been preparing hard," the Iowa-based driver told The Standard. "We started driving in Australia two weeks ago to get some laps and car time leading into the classic. It's going to be tough - we've got a brand new team and everything - but I think if everything goes well for us we should be able to be up there competing with the other guys here at the moment. "I've been close a couple of times and it just takes everything going right for you. You've got to put your best foot forward every time, you can't have any mechincal problems and it just takes a lot of luck because if someone spins out and you get collected, that can be it for the weekend." Madsen, who resides in Des Moines and races on the world-renowned World of Outlaws tour in the United States, flew in on Christmas Day after Australia eased its isolation requirements on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the chance to see family and friends after almost two years had been "awesome". "It's been a pretty tough couple of years overseas. I've had a lot going on in my life so it was pretty depressing not to be able to make it home last year," Madsen said. "It's been great to catch up with everyone since I've been back and just the sense of being at home. "I wanted to get home for many reasons - family, friends, get away from the cold winter in Iowa - but I wanted to be able to tie that in with being able to compete in the classic. "There was a lot of unknowns even up until a month ago over there so we just thought we'd get down there and hope for the best and hopefully get to Warrnambool." Madsen raced at Avalon for the Presidents Cup as The Standard went to print on Wednesday and was also planning to hit Borderline Speedway's King's Challenge on Thursday night before rolling into the classic on Friday night. IN OTHER NEWS: He said the new Premier Speedway surface - which was first officially used for Max's Race - would come into his planning for the race. "I hadn't been in a car since the middle of September which is probably the longest break I've had in 15 years," Madsen said. "As a crew we haven't raced together for two years and it'll just be good to get out there and blow the rust off a bit. "When you're racing in America you get the opportunity to show up to a different racetrack every night so you have to adapt quickly. Hopefully we can be on the pace at Premier really quickly." FRIDAY: A1 Jamie Veal Q3 Karl Hoffmans V3 Darren Mollenoyux NS4 Ian Madsen S4 Lisa Walker NQ7 Lachlan McHugh T7 Tim Hutchins V7 Paul Solomon V8 Bobby Daly S13 Brock Hallett N15 Luke Thomas Q27 Cody Maroske V27 Ross Jarred V29 Michael Tancredi V34 Brenten Farrer N36 Eddie Lumbar VA36 Ashley Cook S38 Lachlan McDonough N40 Chris McInerney N42 Zac Pacchiarotta N43 Alex Orr V44 Tim Van Ginneken V45 Steven Lines V48 Adan King NS53 Alex Attard N57 Matt Dumesny VA57 Harrison Swan V60 Jordyn Charge T62 Tate Frost V63 Kevin Reeves N72 Coby Elliott V72 Jake Smith VA73 Matt Swan V75 Mitch Smith V81 Robbie Paton VA81 Rhys Baxter V89 Jamie Heyen V90 Corey McCullagh V92 Matthew Reed V98 Peter Doukas N99 Carson Macedo SATURDAY: V2 Domain Ramsay S3 Ben Morris V6 Cameron Waters N7 Robbie Farr N10 Luke Stirton V10 Steven Loader VA11 Phil Micallef S14 Brendan Quinn V17 Dennis Jones W17 James McFadden S20 Glen Sutherland NS21 Jordyn Brazier T22 Jock Goodyer VA22 Leigh Mugavin S24 Ricky Maiolo V25 Jack Lee S27 Daniel Pestka V28 Andrew Hughes VA29 Terry Rankin V30 Michael Coad Q33 Callum Walker S37 Terry Kelly V37 Grant Anderson V40 Rusty Hickman N47 Marcus Dumesny N48 Jackson Delamont V51 Peter Milnes S52 Matt Egel N53 Jessie Attard V56 James Aranyosi V57 Troy Hose S63 Ryan Jones Q66 Ryan Newton V68 Brett Milburn V70 John Vogels VA72 Marlin Carrigan-Walsh VA75 David Donegan V78 Chris Campbell S81 Luke Dillon VA88 Grant Stansfield VA96 Dayn Bentvelzen S97 David Murcott Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

