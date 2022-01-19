'We should be up there': US-based talent Ian Madsen pushing for maiden classic triumph
IAN Madsen has been around long enough to know good driving alone won't win a South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Lady Luck will always play a role in the three-night event - one of Australia's most prestigious dirt races - and victories can come down to one moment of magic.
Madsen is one of two American-based drivers who will hit the Premier Speedway circuit on Friday night in pursuit of a $30,000 winner's purse.
"Premier (Speedway) and the classic are one of my favourites but it's been pretty elusive to me so far - I haven't been able to snag one - so hopefully everything goes right across this week. We've been preparing hard," the Iowa-based driver told The Standard.
I think if everything goes well for us we should be able to be up there competing with the other guys here at the moment.Ian Madsen
"We started driving in Australia two weeks ago to get some laps and car time leading into the classic. It's going to be tough - we've got a brand new team and everything - but I think if everything goes well for us we should be able to be up there competing with the other guys here at the moment.
"I've been close a couple of times and it just takes everything going right for you. You've got to put your best foot forward every time, you can't have any mechincal problems and it just takes a lot of luck because if someone spins out and you get collected, that can be it for the weekend."
Madsen, who resides in Des Moines and races on the world-renowned World of Outlaws tour in the United States, flew in on Christmas Day after Australia eased its isolation requirements on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the chance to see family and friends after almost two years had been "awesome".
"It's been a pretty tough couple of years overseas. I've had a lot going on in my life so it was pretty depressing not to be able to make it home last year," Madsen said.
"It's been great to catch up with everyone since I've been back and just the sense of being at home.
"I wanted to get home for many reasons - family, friends, get away from the cold winter in Iowa - but I wanted to be able to tie that in with being able to compete in the classic.
"There was a lot of unknowns even up until a month ago over there so we just thought we'd get down there and hope for the best and hopefully get to Warrnambool."
Madsen raced at Avalon for the Presidents Cup as The Standard went to print on Wednesday and was also planning to hit Borderline Speedway's King's Challenge on Thursday night before rolling into the classic on Friday night.
He said the new Premier Speedway surface - which was first officially used for Max's Race - would come into his planning for the race.
"I hadn't been in a car since the middle of September which is probably the longest break I've had in 15 years," Madsen said.
"As a crew we haven't raced together for two years and it'll just be good to get out there and blow the rust off a bit.
"When you're racing in America you get the opportunity to show up to a different racetrack every night so you have to adapt quickly. Hopefully we can be on the pace at Premier really quickly."
FRIDAY:
A1 Jamie Veal
Q3 Karl Hoffmans
V3 Darren Mollenoyux
NS4 Ian Madsen
S4 Lisa Walker
NQ7 Lachlan McHugh
T7 Tim Hutchins
V7 Paul Solomon
V8 Bobby Daly
S13 Brock Hallett
N15 Luke Thomas
Q27 Cody Maroske
V27 Ross Jarred
V29 Michael Tancredi
V34 Brenten Farrer
N36 Eddie Lumbar
VA36 Ashley Cook
S38 Lachlan McDonough
N40 Chris McInerney
N42 Zac Pacchiarotta
N43 Alex Orr
V44 Tim Van Ginneken
V45 Steven Lines
V48 Adan King
NS53 Alex Attard
N57 Matt Dumesny
VA57 Harrison Swan
V60 Jordyn Charge
T62 Tate Frost
V63 Kevin Reeves
N72 Coby Elliott
V72 Jake Smith
VA73 Matt Swan
V75 Mitch Smith
V81 Robbie Paton
VA81 Rhys Baxter
V89 Jamie Heyen
V90 Corey McCullagh
V92 Matthew Reed
V98 Peter Doukas
N99 Carson Macedo
SATURDAY:
V2 Domain Ramsay
S3 Ben Morris
V6 Cameron Waters
N7 Robbie Farr
N10 Luke Stirton
V10 Steven Loader
VA11 Phil Micallef
S14 Brendan Quinn
V17 Dennis Jones
W17 James McFadden
S20 Glen Sutherland
NS21 Jordyn Brazier
T22 Jock Goodyer
VA22 Leigh Mugavin
S24 Ricky Maiolo
V25 Jack Lee
S27 Daniel Pestka
V28 Andrew Hughes
VA29 Terry Rankin
V30 Michael Coad
Q33 Callum Walker
S37 Terry Kelly
V37 Grant Anderson
V40 Rusty Hickman
N47 Marcus Dumesny
N48 Jackson Delamont
V51 Peter Milnes
S52 Matt Egel
N53 Jessie Attard
V56 James Aranyosi
V57 Troy Hose
S63 Ryan Jones
Q66 Ryan Newton
V68 Brett Milburn
V70 John Vogels
VA72 Marlin Carrigan-Walsh
VA75 David Donegan
V78 Chris Campbell
S81 Luke Dillon
VA88 Grant Stansfield
VA96 Dayn Bentvelzen
S97 David Murcott
