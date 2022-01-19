news, latest-news,

A 42-year-old woman with a suspended licence has suffered minor injuries and is expected to be charged on summons after falling asleep at the wheel and rolling her car on the Great Ocean Road yesterday afternoon. A Port Campbell police spokesperson said the woman, from Western Australia, was travelling east-bound between London Bridge and Port Campbell at about 3.50pm when she appeared to fall asleep at the wheel. She then drifted off the road for about 70 metres before correcting the vehicle, losing control and rolling several times onto the incorrect side of the road. IN OTHER NEWS: The woman suffered just minor injuries from the incident, which was attended by crews from CFA, SES and Ambulance Victoria. Emergency services were able to easily extricate the driver from the Toyota Hilux motorhome and have taken her to Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation. The woman's Jack Russel terrier was dislodged from the vehicle through an open window during the incident. Anyone who sees a small brown and white dog in the area should contact Port Campbell police on 5598 6310. Pending bloodwork, a Port Campbell police spokesperson said the woman faces being charged with drink driving, careless driving and driving with a suspended licence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/6b3fbefb-f0d9-4660-b565-d949e512251e.jpg/r4_180_1916_1260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg