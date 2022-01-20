news, latest-news,

A 22-year-old woman drank close to four litres of cask wine before breaching an intervention order and then resisting police, a court has heard. The Warrnambool woman pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to breaching a family violence intervention order and resisting police. The court heard she was a respondent in a family violence intervention order protecting six family members when she attended their home on Saturday about 4pm. The order prohibited her from attending the property and contacting the victims. Some hours later, an anonymous neighbour heard yelling and screaming and contacted police. Police attended the home and spoke to the offender, who appeared to be drunk, was slurring her words and smelt of intoxicated liquor. When told she was under arrest for breaching the order, the woman refused and resisted police while abusing them for about 30 seconds. The woman was eventually handcuffed and conveyed to Warrnambool police station where she was lodged in the cells for being drunk. On Thursday, lawyer Amanda Chambers told the court her client had consumed nearly four litres of cask wine on the day of the offending. She said she believed the woman had an issue with alcohol, often consuming a cask or a bottle per day. "My client has not really ever sought help for that," Ms Chambers said. She urged the court to defer sentencing so that her client could link in with services in order to potentially overcome her issues. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the woman held the key to dealing with the significant issues she faced. "This is something I often say in the Children's Court: 'If it is to be, it is up to me'," he said. "Clearly you're wise enough to ask for help that is forthcoming. Grab it with both hands so that you achieve the outcome that you want." The matter was adjourned and the woman is expected to be sentenced on March 28.

