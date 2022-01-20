news, latest-news,

Police say a quick-thinking truck driver helped to avoid a potential fatality at Corunnun on Wednesday. Leading Senior Constable Greg Hagart, of Colac police highway patrol unit, said a Nissan Navara twin-cab utility and a semi-trailer truck carrying silage rolls collided near Larpent Road and Corunnun Road at 6.15pm. The incident occurred about 12 kilometres from Pirron Yallock. Leading Senior Constable Hagart said a male aged in his 50s became stuck in the semi-trailer that had rolled onto its side. "Colac SES performed a road rescue and cut him out of his truck before he was transported to Geelong Hospital by road ambulance with leg and arm injuries," he said. "The driver of the utility, a female aged in her 20s, was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital with serious face and head injuries." Leading Senior Constable Hagart said both vehicles were extensively damaged. He said the utility was towed from the scene and heavy haulage assisted with the removal of the truck. Leading Senior Constable Hagart said investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing. But he commended the truck driver for his "quick thinking". "The truck driver swerved, avoiding driving directly over the top of the ute and instead managing to just clip the front," Leading Senior Constable Hagart said. "That driver has done a fantastic job to avoid a fatality." Leading Senior Constable Hagart said the silage rolls were appropriately secured and the truck driver avoided them rolling from the truck. "We could have easily seen the silage coming off and hitting the car in the collision. The truck driver did a fantastic job on the back of that truck and it's a timely reminder to make sure truck drivers' loads are properly secured." Leading Senior Constable Hagart said it was a busy night on the roads for the highway patrol unit, with members at an incident in Stonyford when they received reports of the collision at Corunnun. "Shortly before that incident, a B-double truck came down the Cobden-Stonyford Road, approaching the Princes Highway intersection, and part of the undercarriage from the trailer came loose and got caught up under the rear axle," he said. "That stopped the truck in its tracks between a level crossing and the intersection of the highway." Leading Senior Constable Hagart said the truck fortunately stopped about 100 metres from the level crossing and did not impact trains travelling through the area. "We were there with heavy haulage, pulling that truck out when we got the call for the second crash," he said. He said road closures were in place during both incidents. The Larpent-Corunnun Road intersection was reopened after about four hours. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/9f848719-47df-4678-aa87-7ae77073f9bf.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg