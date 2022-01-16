news, latest-news,

It was survival of the fittest at Simpson on Saturday, with South Australia's Brendan Quinn coming out on top in the $15,000 All Star Challenge. The 36-year-old drove a steady race, avoiding the same trouble that saw several big names crash out in the 35-lap feature, including Warrnambool's James McFadden and Simpson's John Vogels. "We started third (in the A-Main) and dropped back a bit with the car a little tight," Quinn said. "Then we caught a few breaks, a lot of the guys in front crashed and I got handed the lead. That was nine laps to go, so I just had to hold on from there." Albury driver Grant Anderson followed in second, with Jordyn Charge rounding out the podium finishes. V8 Supercars driver Cameron Waters claimed his best result in a sprintcar, coming from third in the B-Main to finish fourth in the A-Main. Quinn said multiple crashes had changed how he approached the race. "I was behind Steven Lines when he rolled (on lap five) and I knew then that the track was pretty rough and fast," Quinn said. "I just tried to survive and pick a line I could drive consistently and without much risk; it all just fell in my lap." It was the 36-year-old's third time contesting the All Star Challenge, and first win, following a previous third and DNF. Quinn produced the third fastest time trial, his 12.331 just shadowed by McFadden (12.171) and Lines (12.202). "It started us off for the night, and we finished first in the first heat and third in the second," Quinn said. The Angle Vale resident has recently returned to the drivers-seat after an almost 22-month hiatus. "We could have raced, but because of COVID-19 and the way things were, it was better for us to work and do some things around the house," he said. "It was a good year to have if there was ever a year to have off." Returning for his first race in almost two years on December 26, Quinn admits recent results hadn't gone in his favour. "We haven't been great, I'm just trying to build on car speed," he said. "I was struggling in Queensland (last week) and caused a bit of carnage, so we thought we'd come down and race at Simpson as we'd always done reasonably well there." Quinn is hopeful his recent victory will breed further success this week, ahead of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway. Failing to reach the final night of the three-day event in two previous visits, Quinn is eyeing an improved effort this year. "Hopefully (Simpson) gives us a bit of confidence," he said. "If I can make the (Classic's) A-Main on Sunday night I'd be pretty happy."

