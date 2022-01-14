news, latest-news,

Vantage points across Warrnambool were packed with people as they watched a spectacular lightning display on Thursday night. More than 40 cars filled the Thunder Point lookout car park about 10.30pm as lightning lit up the night sky. Warrnambool's Cannon Hill was also busy as thunder clapped overhead and lightning flashed to the south and west. Warrnambool recorded 6.6mm of rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, on Thursday. Port Fairy was the worst hit, receiving 43mm with more than 30mm dumped on the town in less than four hours between 4am and 8am Friday. The SES reported a number of call outs for help in the town. Portland, which was severely hit with storm damage a week ago, received just 1mm of rain.

