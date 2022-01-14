news, latest-news,

Port Fairy appeared to bear the brunt of last night's wild weather, but across the region emergency services responded to dozens of other requests for assistance. An SES spokesperson said crews responded to 32 incidents in the past 24-hours. Of those, 10 related to building damage, 10 were for trees down and nine were for floods, with the remaining classified as 'other'. The spokesperson said there were no significant incidents currently outstanding and crews were focused on preparing for more severe weather to come. Port Fairy SES unit controller Steve McDowell said crews were responding to incidents until 2.30am. "It was a very busy period for us," he said. "Overnight we had eight incidents here - the bulk of the rainfall seemed to fall in the Port Fairy township. "Most of the calls were for flooding and building damage where water was entering through spouts that couldn't cope with the amount of rainfall in the short space of time. "We did have some streets flooded so we did some work to clear that water away. There were some homes around Dyson and Regent Street that were most affected. "Fortunately the rain stopped while we were out on those jobs which allowed us to clear the water away." He thanked crews for their hard work. "I'd like to acknowledge the magnificent work done by our crew in Port Fairy in a short space of time - volunteers worked very hard into the early hours of the morning," he said. Elsewhere, lightning strikes also sparked at least 10 fires across the region last night. In total, CFA District 5 attended 19 fires on Thursday. CFA District 5 Commander Craig Simpson said crews attended fires in Penshurst, Cavendish, Victoria Valley, Hexham, Mortlake, Dunkeld, Garvoc, Purnim and Minhamite.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/f528f58e-1639-4366-8ca9-126f7d56d5d4.jpg/r0_720_1125_1356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg