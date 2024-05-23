WDFNL football teams: Experience returns for crunch clash, recruit returns

A Warrnambool and District league outfit looking to break into the top-five is preparing to make three changes as it readies itself for the ultimate challenge.
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson confirmed the Dogs, who sit sixth on the table, would make three forced changes against reigning premiers Nirranda on Saturday at home.
The Dogs have lost Nick Alexandrou (back), Jake Hamilton (unavailable) and Maison Maddern (ankle) for the important clash.
But reinforcements will be welcomed with midfielder-forward Silver Yousif from Eurora to play a game on permit, while Daniel Threlfall and Macauley Clark are also confirmed ins.
"We're raring to go, but it's unfortunate to miss some big blokes this week," Anderson said.
"But Macauley has been really dominant in the reserves and deserves his chance, Daniel Threlfall has been out for a few weeks so hopefully he's cherry ripe and Silver is a little bit of an unknown for us."
Anderson said the Nick Couch-coached Blues were a welcome assignment for his team.
"The boys are looking forward to it, it's the toughest assignment in the district league," he said.
"The message from me is to just continue to do what they've been doing, we've been playing well so hopefully we can put in a strong showing."
Nirranda, meanwhile, is preparing to make three changes with star midfielder John Paulin (hamstring), ruckman Hugh Giblin (corkie) and Jeremy Stacey (unavailable) to miss the clash.
Nick Couch confirmed Jack Primmer would return to the side at this stage.
Panmure will welcome back veteran Daniel Meade for his 350th club match on Saturday as it looks to break into the top-five with a win against South Rovers.
The club stalwart missed the previous round but will notch up the milestone on his home ground, confirmed coach Adam Courtney.
"It's a massive achievement to play 350 times at one club, he's a life member, a two time premiership player," Courtney said.
"He plays a big role off the field too. He's also a life member of the Allansford-Panmure Cricket Club too so it just shows the character of the man with how much he puts back in. Hopefully we can honour him with a win."
Courtney said Oscar Baxter was also coming back into the side, with Liam Lyons and Sam Loveday unavailable.
South Rovers, fresh from a thrilling win against Old Collegians last round, have been dealt a triple injury blow for its clash against the Bulldogs.
Lions coach Luke Kenna confirmed key players Kye Brereton, Bailey Grant and Brendan White would miss the match with injuries, with Ethan Boylan and Archie Laidlaw to come up from the reserves at this stage.
Allansford will make one change as it looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season.
Impressive tall recruit Jordan Boyle returns after being a late out last week with soreness, while Rhett Parsons comes out of the team through unavailability.
Cats coach Tim Nowell said Boyle was a welcome addition.
"He's been really good for us, I would have loved to see what he could have done against Nirranda (last round) so it was a big out," he said.
"He's better for the week off, he straightens us out down the line and is raring to go."
Old Collegians have two confirmed outs at this stage, with Jake Zippel and Jordan Wallace to miss the clash against the Cats.
Timboon Demons has made two changes for the clash against the Creekers, with veteran duo Ben Newey (managed) and Tom Hunt (unavailable) out.
Demons mentor Marcus Hickey confirmed Isaac Bedgoode and Lyndon Alsop would return to the team.
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey confirmed the Tigers may go in unchanged for their clash against Kolora-Noorat but would wait until after training on Thursday night to make the final call.
The Tigers are exploring some options at the selection table, but gun recruit Trent Harman was likely to miss one more match but pushed hard to play after a "lot of bad luck" which included a hamstring injury followed by thumb surgery.
**All teams as supplied by clubs
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: C.Scanlon, S.O'Connor, T.Glennen
HB: J.vaughan, E.Wyss, J.Carlin
C: R.Kelly, J.Aitken, N.Castersen
HF: F.Guthrie, C.Scanlon, C.Kavanagh
F: G.Beasley, J.Wallace, B.Carlin
R: S.Kenna, L.Cahill, N.Marshall
Int: A.Kenna, J.Dwyer, J.Freeman, J.Evans
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, J.Lenehan, S.Barnes
HB: F.Atchison, O.Doukas, J.Britton
C: H.Owen, C.Mcdonald, C.Graham
HF: M.Sandow, H.Gurry, O.Watson
F: J.Wilson, J.Neave, N.Krepp
R: M.Hausler, B.Bell, S.Gleeson
Int: J.Henderson, J.Sobey, R.Barling, J.Mahony - Gilchrist
Dennington Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, T.noonan, B.Barton
HB: B.Thornton, J.Shircore, M.Clark
C: L.Campbell-Gavin, J.Turner, C.Fenn
HF: T.Noonan, J.Blackney-noter, J.Garner
F: A.Keen, S.Yousif, H.Ponting
R: F.Rowe, B.Baker, T.Fitzgerald
Int: D.Hoye, T.Moana, D.Threlfall, D.Davidson
Nirranda Seniors
B: T.Dalton, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: R.Nutting, B.Harkness, M.Lloyd
C: J.Lenehan, L.Irving, D.Willsher
HF: J.Primmer, B.Kew, D.Philp
F: B.Dobson, J.Lee, J.Couch
R: L.Kew, J.Irving, T.Royal
Int: B.Croft, T.Coates, M.Primmer
Timboon Demons Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: D.Tribe, S.Newey, L.Smith
HB: A.Hunt, E.Gaut, C.Trotter
C: O.Stansfield, K.Delaney, B.Newey
HF: R.Ziegelaar, M.Wallace, M.Angus
F: B.Delaney, T.Hunt, M.Hickey
R: N.Deppeler, M.Gristede, B.Cumming
Int: D.Bridgewater, H.Stansfield, L.Rosolin, J.Makin
Russells Creek Seniors
B: J.Jenkins, R.Cooke, N.Edge
HB: B.Rudland-Castles, B.Melican, S.Alberts
C: P.Brady, S.Brady, T.Boyle
HF: Z.Timms, T.Smith, M.Rook
F: J.Chatfield, B.Hewett, D.Burns
R: G.McLeod, B.Harrington, L.McLeod
Int: R.Miller, C.Hoye, A.Mcmeel, C.Templeton
Old Collegians Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: S.Walker, J.Bateman, N.Wallace
HB: M.Petherick, H.Hall, J.Hetherington
C: C.Duro, S.Good, J.Brooks
HF: N.Dawson, G.Bond, J.Cleaver
F: N.Forth, J.Mckinnon, I.Williams
R: J.Cust, D.Gleeson, C.Barby
Int: O.Noonan, L.Edwards, H.Jenkins
Allansford Seniors
B: P.Higgins, K.Gordon, J.Kirkwood
HB: P.Drake, Z.Mungean, A.Gordon
C: R.Swan, J.Fedley, B.Hunger
HF: B.Williams, J.Boyle, L.Read
F: T.Knowles, B.Edge, F.Gleeson
R: C.Day, Z.Jamieson, B.Coutts
Int: B.Lee, C.McLean, K.Jans
Panmure Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: H.Fleming, T.Wright, O.Baxter
HB: M.Sinnott, J.Anderson, T.Gedye
C: L.Gavin, T.Murnane, J.Lewis
HF: J.Malone, L.McLeod, D.Meade
F: S.Mahony, C.Bant, D.Bourke
R: S.Melican, J.Norton, T.Wright
Int: A.Courtney, N.Greene, J.Parsons, J.Coyle
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Bushell, B.Oates, C.Mailes
HB: S.Wilde, L.Cook, T.Bishop
C: M.Edwards, S.Williams, A.Grant
HF: F.McCoy, J.Bell, D.Cox
F: S.Nicolson, S.Barker, J.Cashin
R: B.White, K.Lenehan, J.Morton
Int: A.Laidler, E.Boylan, B.Goodall, L.Wilde
