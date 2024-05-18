Competition take notice: Blues flex muscles but star midfielder injured

When it comes to the blockbuster matches there is simply another gear Nirranda goes to.
For the past two seasons, that ability to produce standout performances when it matters have resulted in back-to-back Warrnambool and District league senior premierships.
While there is plenty of football to come this season, Nick Couch's Blues are showing no signs of slowing down.
In fact, they are showcasing they can win in different ways, with players coming in and out and others floating in different positions.
Saturday's 18.11 (119) to 6.8 (44) against the previously undefeated Allansford was no exception. The Cats battled admirably without their spearhead Robbie Hare and had their moments, but were ultimately outclassed.
Couch told The Standard he was thrilled to see his players absorb the early heat, pointing out his backline for standing up before taking control of the game offensively.
"They brought a lot of pressure early I thought, but we're so lucky to have such great defenders down there with Luke (Weel) and Lloydy (Mathew Lloyd) to give us a chop out," he said.
"I think sometimes if Harey (Robbie Hare) was playing they could have been almost predictable so we had no idea what they were going to do with their line-up.
"Hats off to them, but we managed to put the pressure on the source and made sure we set our boys up.
"We've got some great leaders on every line and they stood up today. I'm really proud, you know your boys will always turn up in the big games. You never have to worry about them slacking off.
Couch said conversion in front of goal was a plus from the victory - Jackson Couch (four goals) and Jeremy Stacey (three) dining out - after working hard on that area through the week.
"We kicked too many points last week, we were having shots from deep in the pocket and today they were 30 out and gettable kicks," he said.
"We spoke a lot this week about when we're having our shots we get them in deeper positions, the boys took their marks and their opportunities.
The Blues have some sore bodies to contend with and will be without star midfielder and reigning Esam Medal winner John Paulin for a significant period after he tore his hamstring in the win.
Ruckman Hugh Giblin copped a corked calf but is likely to play next week.
Couch said it was unlikely he would get some injured players back next week after a swag of ins and outs in recent weeks but backed his depth to rise.
"We're missing our starting midfield at the moment, James (Willsher) is out, Danny (Craven) with a hip flexor and now John has done his hamstring, so we probably won't have them for a number of weeks," he said.
"It gives other blokes an opportunity but they've been around long enough to be on song at the right end of the year.
"We brought Reagan Nutting in there as a defensive midfielder, Jase Lee came back and plays more mid. Look, it's not ideal but it gives these guys opportunity and gives more blokes senior games.
"It can be a headache, but also a blessing at times."
Allansford coach Tim Nowell said the 12-goal loss wasn't a true reflection of his side and wouldn't dwell too much on his side's first loss of the season.
"I thought for the first two quarters we were in it, I was happy with the first half," he said.
"But they kicked a few quick goals early in the second half and you could see it became a bit more of a mindset thing. I don't think a loss necessarily hurts us, it puts a bit of perspective that if you're not at your best good sides will rip you apart.
"We were just wasteful with the footy in the second half and didn't play our natural game. There's plenty to take from it, it's disappointing to lose (by 75) because I feel like we're closer to Nirranda than that."
