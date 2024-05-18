The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

Competition take notice: Blues flex muscles but star midfielder injured

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 18 2024 - 8:08pm, first published 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Stacey celebrates one of his three goals on Saturday against Allansford. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Jeremy Stacey celebrates one of his three goals on Saturday against Allansford. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

When it comes to the blockbuster matches there is simply another gear Nirranda goes to.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.