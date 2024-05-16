Warrnambool and District round seven teams: Blues to 'experiment' with mids

Nirranda coach Nick Couch has no choice but to move the magnets around for his side's top-of-the-table Warrnambool and District league clash with undefeated Allansford on Saturday, May 18.
Couch confirmed at least three changes from the side which defeated Kolora-Noorat in round six, with James Willsher (shoulder), Nathan Couch (torn calf) and Jack Primmer (unavailable) all coming out.
Premiership midfielder Danny Craven and prized recruit Ben Dobson were also undergoing fitness tests on Thursday night due to soft tissue concerns.
Couch said he would "experiment" with the side's midfield against the Cats.
"Our back line's always shored us up," he told The Standard.
"I think we can still kick a score but because we could lose up to three starting midfielders, I'll have to experiment with the midfield a little bit and rotate a few different people through there to try and get us over the line.
"Reagan Nutting's done it before, Josh Irving's done it before, Jackson Couch has been playing permanent forward whereas he'll probably have to go into the midfield now. We've got options but obviously I'd like James and Danny to be in there for sure."
Jeremy Stacey will come into the Blues' line-up for his second game of the season after booting six goals in round four against Timboon Demons.
The Blues mentor was hopeful Willsher would only be sidelined for a month and said Nathan's injury looked "long-term".
"Nath is just waiting on ultrasound results to see how bad the tear is," he said.
Meanwhile, the Cats will be without star spearhead Robbie Hare after he accepted a two-week suspension during the week for rough conduct against an opponent against Russells Creek in round five.
Utility Jackson McLean will come back into the side after being rested in round six while defender Ben Lee is a chance to return, according to Cats coach Tim Nowell.
Hare, who leads the league goal-kicking chart with 44, leaves a big hole for the Cats but Nowell is confident they can cover the loss.
"Rob's a major part of our side but we've got the depth there and we've got players in mind, we've had players who have put their hand up and said 'yep, put us down there'," he said.
"So we've got a bit of depth there and we've got guys who can kick goals and take a good lead-up mark, so it'll be just a different look for us. Instead of having big Rob down there we'll have two or three targets who are going to give us plenty of drive out of there."
South Rovers will go in with a significantly different looking side for their game against Old Collegians.
Lions coach Luke Kenna was expecting to make six changes, with Riley Mentha, Lachie Wilde, Damon Harrison, Logan McFadyen, Sam Kelson, Xavier Gercovich coming out and Lachie Cook, Kye Brereton, Dylan Cox, Fergus McCoy, Aiden Grant and Bailey Grant coming in.
Warriors coach Ben Van De Camp confirmed Eleas Kalfas would be unavailable for his side due to work commitments while Jake Bateman (hamstring) and Sebastian Good (injury and then reserves) could both return.
Kolora-Noorat will welcome some experienced personnel when it takes on Dennington.
Co-coach Sam Uwland said defender Steve O'Connor, ruckman Sam Kenna and development and assistant coach Jake Evans would line-up for the Power, with Tyler Beasley to miss with a hamstring injury.
Dogs coach Leigh Anderson believed his side would go in unchanged.
B: O.Everall, N.Edge, R.Cooke
HB: G.McLeod, B.Harrington, B.Rudland-Castles
C: S.Alberts, J.Chatfield, P.Brady
HF: Z.Timms, T.Smith, S.Brady
F: T.Ryan, T.Boyle, M.Rook
R: L.McLeod, D.Burns, A.Mcmeel
Int: D.Stokes, R.Miller, X.Short, J.Jenkins
Panmure Seniors
B: H.Fleming, L.Lyons, T.Wright
HB: T.Gedye, M.Sinnott, J.Anderson
C: J.Parsons, L.Gavin, T.Murnane
HF: J.Malone, L.McLeod, D.Bourke
F: J.Lewis, S.Mahony, J.Coyle
R: T.Wright, S.Melican, J.Norton
Int: B.Bant, A.Courtney, N.Greene, S.Loveday
B: B.Oates, B.Bushell, C.Mailes
HB: B.Grant, T.Bishop, S.Wilde
C: A.Grant, S.Williams, M.Edwards
HF: D.Cox, F.McCoy, J.Bell
F: S.Nicolson, K.Brereton, S.Barker
R: K.Lenehan, B.White, J.Morton
Int: J.Cashin, L.Cook, E.Boylan, B.Goodall
Old Collegians Seniors
B: L.Edwards, H.Hall, S.Walker
HB: J.Wallace, M.Petherick, N.Wallace
C: E.Kalfas, C.Duro, H.Jenkins
HF: J.Mckinnon, B.Brooks, G.Bond
F: J.Cleaver, H.White, N.Forth
R: C.Barby, J.Brooks, D.Gleeson
Int: J.Zippel, J.Cust, T.anderton
B: S.Barnes, J.Lenehan, W.Lenehan
HB: E.Barker, F.Atchison, J.Britton
C: H.Owen, C.Graham, O.Doukas
HF: M.Sandow, O.Watson, H.Gurry
F: J.Henderson, N.Krepp, J.Neave
R: S.Gleeson, B.Bell, M.Hausler
Int: C.Mcdonald, R.Barling, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, J.Sobey
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: R.Couch, L.Smith, S.Newey
HB: A.Hunt, C.Trotter, L.Alsop
C: O.Stansfield, N.Deppeler, K.Delaney
HF: R.Ziegelaar, M.Angus, E.Gaut
F: T.Hunt, B.Cumming, M.Gristede
R: B.Newey, M.Wallace, M.Hickey
Int: D.Bridgewater, E.White, J.Makin, T.Groves
B: K.Jans, K.Gordon, J.Kirkwood
HB: R.Swan, A.Gordon, Z.Jamieson
C: Z.Mungean, B.Hunger, J.Fedley
HF: B.Williams, L.Read, J.Boyle
F: J.Mclean, P.Drake, F.Gleeson
R: S.Pukallus, C.Day, B.Coutts
Int: C.McLean, P.Higgins, B.Edge
Nirranda Seniors
B: C.Wagstaff, L.Weel, B.McCann
HB: J.Stacey, L.Kew, M.Lloyd
C: D.Willsher, L.Irving, J.Irving
HF: J.Lee, D.Lees, D.Philp
F: J.Lenehan, B.Dobson, J.Couch
R: D.Craven, J.Paulin, H.Giblin
Int: T.Dalton, T.Royal, R.Nutting, B.Harkness
Dennington Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: T.noonan, L.Pearson, B.Barton
HB: M.Mavroudakis, B.Thornton, J.Shircore
C: J.Turner, C.Fenn, L.Campbell-Gavin
HF: T.Noonan, J.Blackney-noter, J.Garner
F: N.Alexandrou, A.Keen, H.Ponting
R: T.Fitzgerald, B.Baker, F.Rowe
Int: D.Hoye, J.Hamilton, D.Davidson, T.Moana
