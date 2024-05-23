'I'm glad to have been a part in that': Volunteer steps down after 19 years

For 19 years Linda Wells has been attending the Warrnambool law courts to provide weekly support to others.
Now, after her many years of service, the founding member of the Warrnambool Court Network is stepping down.
Ms Wells has helped countless numbers of people at court, explaining the proceedings and providing support, during her time with the service.
She said it was going through her own challenges that led her to joining the network.
"I identify with a lot of these people that have been in," Ms Wells said.
"I could have at any given time been any one of these people that have found themselves like they are.
"I suppose the course of life events... have led me to be interested in being able to do for others what they've done for me.
"I didn't want to change the world but I just felt... if I can help in some way, somewhere, that would be good."
The Warrnambool Court Network volunteers attend the city's law courts to help victims, family members and accused people to navigate the court system with non-legal information and support.
Ms Wells said the impact the service had for people was immense.
"I don't think people realise how privileged you really are to work within your community," she said.
"Lots of people that have come in crying and then they come up to you and they hug you and they say 'thank you for making the day really easy for me'."
"You see them years later and they're getting married or something like that and they turn their life around.
"You just sort of think 'I'm glad to have been a part in that'."
