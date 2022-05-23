Warrnambool's court networkers have clocked up close to a century of collective service to the city's courthouse.
And after a lengthy coronavirus-enforced absence, the volunteers are back providing face-to-face support.
Court Network volunteers stopped attending the city's law courts when coronavirus hit in March 2020, with support moving to a phone-based program.
The network helps victims, family members and accused people to navigate the court system with non-legal information and support.
The city's networkers, who have clocked up 96 years of collective service, were this month thrilled to return to the courthouse.
Warrnambool Court Network program manager Lyn Wilson said their return had so far been well received.
She said while the service was still available over the phone, it was great to be able to provide in-person support after a difficult couple of years.
The networkers last week farewelled Robyn Hope, who is leaving the service after a decade.
She said her 10 years with court network were rewarding as she loved helping people.
Networker Peter Webb said he enjoyed working with and meeting people from "all sections of society".
"And I find a real satisfaction in helping people," he said.
The Warrnambool Court Network currently has six volunteers and is looking for three more.
Anyone interested in becoming a networker should call 0408 307 603.
