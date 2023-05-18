While most avoid the city's courthouse at all costs, some 'care bears' have headed there voluntarily to provide support for nearly two decades.
Local resident Linda Wells is one of two volunteers at the Warrnambool Court Network who has reached an 18-year milestone.
She said it was a fulfilling role which kept her motivated.
"It's nice to meet people from all walks of life and all situations," Ms Wells said.
"I like to help the community and learn about law at the same time. But it helps me too, it helps me think 'I've done something today, I've made a difference'.
"I also just like everybody - it doesn't matter what they've done, where they've come from, how many times you see them, they're just in a situation and we help them through that."
Program manager Lyn Wilson said the team of six - sometimes referred to as 'care bears' - had clocked up a collective 68 years of service.
"I'd like to thank them for their dedication," she said.
"People throw their arms around them to thank them and say they couldn't have gotten through the day without them.
"Sometimes they get to the door and say 'no, I can't do it'. We help people in a vulnerable and emotional time.
"It's about making people feel at ease as they come in, to let them know what happens in court. We work with court staff and they let us know if someone's agitated.
"We don't give legal advice, but we can direct people to the support they might need.
"We give them information so they feel more comfortable. Once their case is heard, we help them with what happens next, including the paperwork."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
