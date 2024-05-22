'Always love playing there': Reid Oval a happy hunting ground for defender

TALENTED footballer Ben McGlade has fond memories of his most recent game at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
It was when he made his Hampden league senior debut for Cobden in round eight 2023.
He will return to the venue on Saturday, May 25 - just shy of a year later - as a key cog in Greater Western Victoria Rebels' back line for its Coates Talent League match against Geelong Falcons.
It is the Ballarat-based Rebels' only appearance in Warrnambool for the 2024 season.
"I always love playing down here," McGlade said.
"I debuted down there (for Cobden) so it was good fun to get a win.
"It will be nice going back there - hopefully we can get a win too."
McGlade, 17, is in his top-age Coates Talent League season and is embracing the chance to play with and against some of the best teenage players from Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales and Queensland.
He has established himself as a speedy half-back flanker, only missing one of the Rebels' first six matches due to a back injury.
"I have played a lot more games than last year so it's been good fun," McGlade, who mustered two appearances last season, said.
"I have slotted into the back line. It's challenging but it's very fun. (Coach David Loader) just wants to see pressure.
"I am happy I am able to go out there every week and play with a few of the Hampden league boys and enjoy it."
McGlade is playing alongside Koroit's Mitch Lloyd who has been a revelation at full-back.
"I think we've all been playing well and Mitch has probably been the best down there, just because of his talk and his presence," he said.
McGlade is one of four Cobden players on the GWV Rebels' list in 2024.
Archie Taylor is a bottom-age prospect playing alongside McGlade in defence while ruckman Flynn Penry and small forward-midfielder Rhys Unwin are both injured.
The quartet would like to play at Coates Talent League together at some stage.
"I wish they could all come back and we could play one game, it would be good fun," McGlade said.
"Me, Rhys and Flynn have played (Rebels) together but not Archie so hopefully we can get a game when we're all down there together."
The Rebels will have a double-header at Reid Oval. The girls will play at 4pm with bounce down for the boys' match at 6.10pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.