'Best I've seen him play': Coach's glowing praise for Rebel in 'rare form'

Greater Western Victoria Rebels recorded their first win of the Coates Talent League on Sunday, May 12 and it was a Hampden league talent who shone brightest for the victors.
The Rebels, who fell just one point short of victory against Bendigo Pioneers the previous game, defeated Gippsland Power 17.7 (109) to 10.11 (71) in the round seven clash at La Trobe University.
Rebels coach David Loader was thrilled to see his side get on the board for 2024 and pointed to Koroit forward-turned-defender Mitch Lloyd as someone who caught his eye.
"That's the best I've ever seen him play, he was the best player on the ground," he told The Standard.
"I don't know until the stats come out but he probably took 10 marks, probably had 25 touches playing at full-back.
"Every time they went forward Lloydy marked it or kicked it out. He's in rare form at the minute and he's certainly growing legs as a well-known big defender across the competition.
"He's loving his role and I couldn't be more pleased for the kid, he puts so much work in. It was awesome watching him today."
Bottom-age North Warrnambool Eagles forward Charlie McKinnon was also influential in just his second game for the Rebels.
The youngster kicked four goals after snagging one on debut in round six.
"Charlie was really good at the other end," Loader said.
"Charlie's great at identifying what works for him and what doesn't and he tries to steer away from the stuff that doesn't work and he tries to do as much as he can of the stuff that does. It's quite clever.
"He's a big strong kid, he knows he can mark the ball really well, he caught a few today. The big key to it is he just didn't miss when he had shots. He's had five shots on goal, he's kicked four goals."
Koroit's Jett Grayland, also a bottom-ager, impressed on debut and wasn't overawed by the occasion, according to Loader.
The Rebels mentor said the Saints wingman looked "really confident".
"I spoke to Jett post-game, he said 'I actually like the really quick, open game'. Because he said 'I'm not a monster'," Loader said.
"He hasn't got a very big frame but he's quite quick and he's clean so he was able to push his direct opponent into spots where they couldn't affect the game and then he could go to work himself.
"He had some great moments, I was really pleased for him."
Loader enjoyed seeing new faces step up for the side in the absence of key players.
"There's been no secret to the fact we've got a lot of players missing and a lot of talent missing but our conversations have been around, it doesn't matter who's playing, if you've got a role to play, come in and play it," he said.
"We had a few boys do that (on Sunday), some great efforts from some young players playing their first or second game and it was really good, really pleasing."
