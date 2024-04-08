Teen ruck eyeing return to football after injury delays start to season

Cobden ruckman Flynn Penry is plotting his return to the football field following an ankle injury which has delayed his start to the season.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels teenager, considered a 2024 AFL draft prospect, suffered bone bruising in his ankle during a Vic Country pre-season training camp and had to wear a moon boot for three weeks.
The Geelong Grammar boarder has been out of the moon boot for about a week now and expects it to be around two to three weeks before he can play again.
"It's not ideal but that's alright, that's footy," Penry told The Standard of his injury.
"It's not ideal with that going on but I've been able to get up to the Rebels games a bit so I'm still trying to support from the sidelines and help in any way I can without playing."
Penry is hoping to be back in time for round two of the APS (Associated Public Schools) competition with Geelong Grammar before returning to the Rebels later in the year.
He "cant wait" to take the field again.
"As much as helping out on the sidelines is good and enjoyable it doesn't compare much to actually playing," he said.
The Rebels were defeated by Dandenong Stingrays 17.15 (117) to 13.4 (82) on Sunday April 7 in round three of the Coates Talent league.
Warrnambool utility Reggie Mast was named the Rebels' best player with one goal, 16 disposals and 10 tackles.
Bottom-age Cobden product Archie Taylor also impressed for the Rebels with 23 disposals. The Rebels next play on May 5 against Bendigo Pioneers in Ballarat. The girls under 18 Rebels had a bye and don't play until April 20 against Northern Knights at Preston City Oval.
