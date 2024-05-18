The Standard
'Wasn't perfect' but coach says side will take confidence from another win

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
May 18 2024 - 9:54pm
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn, pictured in round five, was pleased to see his side triumph against Port Fairy in round six. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn, pictured in round five, was pleased to see his side triumph against Port Fairy in round six. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Camperdown coach Neville Swayn says it's a positive that his side didn't produce its best football against Port Fairy but still managed to win.

