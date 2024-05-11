'Season starts again': Fortunes turn in side's favour after league bye

A DOMINANT performance against a finals contender is fuelling Camperdown's belief it can shrug off a sluggish start and push for a top-five spot in 2024.
The Magpies, whose wings were clipped after slipping to 0-4, adopted a theory during the Hampden league bye - "the season starts again".
And it proved an inspirational move as they sent a message to their rivals with a 16.12 (108) to 7.10 (52) win against Cobden at Leura Oval on Saturday, May 11.
The Pies' resolute defence - with Josh Place, Jake Dowell, Sid Bradshaw, Riley Arnold and co in sync - stifled the Bombers' forward forays while its midfield pressure and decision-making made for ample scoring opportunities the other way.
Nine Camperdown players kicked goals with Paddy Baker and Sam Gordon booting three each.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said the performance was a better reflection of his side's capabilities.
"The bye came at a good time. I said 'look, we need to reset and start our season again'," he said.
"We were concerned about them (the players) going back into their shells and losing their confidence so that (fresh start) was how we approached the last two weeks."
Camperdown's intent was evident from the outset.
It limited Cobden to just two goals in the first half to be 29 point clear at the main break.
"Our pressure was relentless all day and we were very wary of Cobden and how they can run the footy and open sides up," Swayn said.
"It was the theme for the whole day. Sometimes (in other games) what we've had glimpses where it's been OK for a quarter and then we just drop away but I think the most pleasing thing is we were consistent with the pressure all day."
Boom recruit Alfie Armstrong was a standout for Cobden.
The key forward was a presence and kicked three of its seven goals.
Swayn was thrilled with how the Magpies' defence worked in tandem.
"We complement our backs because of our pressure in our forward half," he said.
Camperdown was also pleased to honour milestone ruckman Will Rowbottom with a win in his 100th senior game for the club.
Swayn said he was a "spiritual leader" and "a competitor".
"We know he pushes the line a lot with his stuff but he can tend to drag our guys along with him and he was huge (today)," he said.
Midfielder Cam Spence, who was electric and kicked two goals, came off late with a minor leg concern while VFL-listed Hamish Sinnott, who was awarded the best-on-ground medal as part of the Worksafe Country Game initiative, could return to the Geelong line-up.
Eric Guthrie, another in the midfield, impressed too.
Cobden youngster Lachlan Herschell and experienced midfielder Daniel Watson stood tall for the Bombers.
