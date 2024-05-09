Speedy Saint set for Rebels debut after impressive start to season

An emerging Koroit footballer impressing at Hampden league senior level will make his Coates Talent League debut on Sunday May, 12.
Jett Grayland, who has been a shining light for the Saints on a wing so far this season and represented the league at the recent junior interleague carnival, will debut for the GWV Rebels against Gippsland Power at La Trobe University.
The teenager has been named in the best twice from his four games at senior level this season.
Cobden's Ben McGlade will also make his return to the side after missing last round's win against Bendigo Pioneers.
After an agonising loss by one-point last week, Rebels talent lead Brooke Brown said the David Loader-coached group was excited to bounce back.
"Although disappointed with the loss in the final seconds of the game, I could not have been prouder of the boys and their efforts," she said.
"Their first half of football was the best we have played all year, and with five debutantes playing their first Coates Talent League game we continue to focus on the development of our younger players given our injury/unavailability list.
"We continue to review and work on building fundamentals and to see the improvement in the group and individuals over the last month has been really encouraging."
The Rebels' girls will welcome back South Warrnambool's Maggie Johnstone for the clash against the Power, which will be played as part of the double-header on the day.
Fresh from their first win of the season last week against the Pioneers, the Sally Riley-coached Rebels will be hoping to climb up the table.
