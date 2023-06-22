Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls coach Sally Riley believes South Warrnambool youngster Maggie Johnstone is setting herself up nicely for future campaigns with the Rebels.
Johnstone, who is an under 16 player, will play her third Coates Talent League game for the Rebels' under 18 side on Saturday when they host Dandenong Stingrays.
Riley said Johnstone had "shown that she can compete at the level".
"She's earned her spot and she's keeping it through her performances," she said.
"Maggie's just growing every round which is fantastic to see. She's really setting herself up for next year as well to come into our under 18 program having already had some games under her belt."
Riley said the Rebels would utilise Johnstone in the forward line on Saturday.
"(She's been playing) mainly down back and then doing little chop-outs in the mid," she said. "That's her quality as well she's so versatile.
"When you've got strong hands like her and a pretty good kick (you can be versatile). She's one that makes it easy for us, when we need a player to play a certain role she can do it."
The Rebels mentor is looking forward to taking on the Stingrays, a fellow country-based side.
"It's always fun playing the country teams," she said.
"Probably more so because the girls play with and against each other at nationals so it's really cool to see.
"Rentschy (Penshurst's Jess Rentsch) has got mates in there now that she's been in with the academy.
"I do enjoy playing the country teams, especially Dandenong, they're competitive beasts and they're really strong.
"We're up for the challenge and it's only going to make us stronger as well. And we're at home so there's nothing better than playing on Mars (stadium)."
Johnstone and Rentsch are two of four south-west players named for the Rebels, with Lily Jenkins and Alysha Ralston also included. The Rebels boys' side also faces the Stingrays on Saturday, with south-west players Mitch Lloyd, Rhys Unwin, Luamon Lual, Wil Rantall, George Stevens and Connor Byrne selected.
