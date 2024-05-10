Proud south-west town 'buzzes' ahead of 150-year club milestone

A south-west football netball club with an esteemed history will celebrate a milestone on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Mininiera District league club Penshurst will celebrate its 150th anniversary in the round four clash against Hawkesdale-Macarthur with the Bombers to host a special evening at the town hall afterwards.
The evening will pay tribute to past and present players, members, supporters and sponsors and revel in the rich history of the club which has won 18 senior premierships, nine reserve premierships alongside numerous junior football and netball success.
Bombers president Tim Wilson said the club meant a lot to so many people and was excited to reflect on the success and impact it had on the community.
"We're proud to still be a standalone, one-town club with no major change to its make-up in 150 years," he said.
"We've been an integral part of Penshurst's fabric, from the early days of townie domination to our current status as a diverse mix of locals and players from surrounding areas."
Despite plenty of change across its 150 years, the club - which has been part of 12 different leagues - has remained in the Mininera and District league since 1970.
"The club has a strong membership base, but beyond that the majority of folk within the town and district show an interest in how the club performs, and if the club is up and about the town buzzes, much like Geelong," Wilson said.
Wilson, who has been involved with the club for more than two decades, said it had plenty to be proud of in recent years.
"We've seen senior premierships in 2009 and 2012, as well as notable accomplishments in netball, including a four-peat in A grade from 2010-2013 and a three-peat in B grade from 2010-2012," he said.
"Out of the last 22 junior grand finals we have been in 16 and won 11, and more proudly, we are now seeing the majority of our senior and reserves teams are players that have progressed from junior to senior football.
"Beyond trophies, our proudest moments include saving a player's life during a cardiac arrest incident at training, and fostering a sense of community that transcends wins and losses."
Wilson said part of what made the club a special place was its ability to welcome people from all walks of life and foster deep community connections.
"It's certainly been the case for our club that it is the role of each generation to pass the baton to the next to continue living the club values," he said.
"Our goal is to continue offering a pathway for players from juniors to seniors while also enhancing our facilities to benefit not just the sporting club, but the wider community."
He said without the support of its supporters and sponsors it would not be possible to reach the historic milestone.
"Supporters are the lifeblood of any sporting club," he said.
"Without their generosity we would struggle to fund the day-to-day running of the club; sports administration has become very in-depth and costly.
"They'll be honoured guests at our anniversary celebrations and integral partners in our future endeavours.
"Surviving and thriving for 150 years is no small feat. It's a testament to the dedication and resilience of everyone involved."
