Penshurst is celebrating three memorable premierships after a successful day for the club at the Mininera District league grand final on Saturday.
The grand finals - held at Glenthompson - were one to treasure for the Bombers who came away with premierships in 13 and under netball, 15 and under netball and under 16.5 football.
Capping off a dominant, undefeated season, the Bombers' under 16.5 football team won by 93 points against a brave Caramut side, 16.11 (107) to 2.2 (14).
The Bombers - who also went through undefeated in 2021 before COVID-19 put an end to the season - put in the hard yards and were rewarded, according to proud coach Lachie Watt.
"I'm proud, it's been two years of really hard work. We didn't get to play finals last year as most leagues didn't," he said.
"It was good to put a cap on it and get a great win - junior football always goes in waves, you've got to make the most of the talent when you've got it.
"We're lucky to have some strong footballers coming through and hopefully they'll keep playing senior football for Penshurst as well."
The Bombers mentor said the group anticipated a tough game but was pleased with how they handled the heat.
"Going in, Caramut have been the side that have probably troubled us the most over the last few years," he said.
"I wanted us to work defensively early, we knew it'd be a grind all day and as the game went on we managed to get on top - we pushed our defensive work rate all season.
"When you win often, the defensive work rate is something that can be neglected but I've been big on that and it holds us in good stead."
Bombers captain Henry Bensch slotted ten majors to be awarded best afield, while the likes of Archie Page, Jock Nicholls, Oscar Hausler were in the best.
The club also enjoyed tremendous success across the junior netball courts, clinching the 13 and under premiership with a 25-18 win against Lismore Derrinallum and the 15 and under premiership knocking off the same club 23-18.
Under 13 coach Jemma Casey said it was a memorable day for her girls who handled the grand final pressure superbly.
"I'm so proud of my girls, it was a successful day, the hard work paid off," she said.
"They were a bit nervous but excited - they had a want to win and came out firing straight away."
The netballers went down in the 17 and under grand final and the C grade clash to Woorndoo Mortlake and Tatyoon respectively.
Watt said the entire club was proud of the junior footballers and netballers for bringing home three flags.
"It's always been a great junior development club, we always pride ourselves on our juniors," he said.
"To come away with three premierships, and to have all of our junior teams play grand finals it made for a pretty good buzz around the club."
Across other results on grand final day, Ararat Eagles won the senior football with a dominant 45-point win against Tatyoon.
In the A grade netball grand final, Tatyoon got the chocolates with a strong 38-29 win against Ararat, capping off a brilliant season for the team.
