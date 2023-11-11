The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Why I came home': SANFL talent back where football career started

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 11 2023 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Rentsch in Penshurst's famous black and red stripes. Picture by Tracey Kruger
Josh Rentsch in Penshurst's famous black and red stripes. Picture by Tracey Kruger

FOOTBALL is only one of the reasons talented player Josh Rentsch wanted to return to south-west Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.