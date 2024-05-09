'Got too hard with costs': Leading trainer to downsize operation

ASTUTE trainer Lindsey Smith will downsize his training operation in Warrnambool by the end of May.
Five years after taking over a 42 on-course stabling complex at the Warrnambool racecourse, formally occupied by Darren Weir, the multiple group 1 winning trainer is set to relocate his team.
Smith told The Standard he's decided not to renew his lease on the complex because of steep overheads and a lack of staff.
Smith will scale back the number of horses in his stable and as a result has taken over two smaller on-course barns which will see 24 horses in his care at Warrnambool.
In a bid to diversify the routine his horses endure on a weekly basis Smith will have a smaller team of horses at Geelong.
"It's just got too hard with the costs going through the roof and with a shortage of staff I've decided to downsize my stable," Smith told The Standard.
"The costs have just kept on going up and up and I would have had to pass on the increases onto my owners and I'm not really comfortable with that.
"It's got really difficult to attract staff and I would say that's happening in a lot of industries not only racing. I'm wanting to run a smaller operation a bit like a boutique stable which will not put undue pressure on my staff who all do wonderful jobs.
"I don't subscribe to the theory being bigger is better. We'll be able to devote more one-on-one time with our horses under our new working model."
Smith has won hundreds of races including group races since moving to Warrnambool from Perth and last week took out the Wangoom Handicap with his classy galloper Tuvalu while stable foreman Shane Jackson won the Warrnambool Cup with Mystery Island.
