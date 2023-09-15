TOP trainer Lindsey Smith is considering closing his Warrnambool stables.
Smith, who has trained more than 275 winners, including two Group Ones and a Warrnambool Cup victor from his on-course stables over the past three years, said training facilities at the course were not up to scratch.
"I've had 14 horses that have injured themselves on the synthetic track at Warrnambool over the last two years," Smith told The Standard.
"The horses have injured themselves in their hind quarters after working on the synthetic track.
"I think the synthetic track is too tight or the surface is not up to scratch. I'm tired of informing my owners their expensive horses may need a three-month spell or their racing careers could be over.
"My business can't sustain losing valuable horses after working on the synthetic track."
The multiple Group One winning-trainer said he had been involved in discussions with Warrnambool Racing Club to find a resolution but talks had broken down.
"I had been trying to arrange a situation where we can gallop on the sand while there is no grass," Smith said.
"The racing club originally agreed that we could gallop on the sand while we have no grass training track from 4am to 5am on Mondays but that has now been knocked on the head.
"I haven't got access to my own private facility like some other trainers as I depend on the on-course facilities.
"I have no other option but to look for a better location to train my horses.
"I've started early discussions with the Geelong Racing Club and I'm looking at locations near Geelong's 13th Beach but as I said talks are at an early stage.
"It's been a tough decision to make as I've had to consider my wife and three children as well as our business which includes 10 loyal hard workers before making this call."
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Luke Cann said the club was in discussions with Racing Victoria to pin-point the problems with the synthetic track.
"There appears to be some issues with the synthetic track," Cann said.
"Racing Victoria are due here within a fortnight to help rectify the problems."
