The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Lindsey Smith considers closing Warrnambool stables

By Tim Auld
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Smith is considering closing his Warrnambool stables. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Lindsey Smith is considering closing his Warrnambool stables. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

TOP trainer Lindsey Smith is considering closing his Warrnambool stables.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.