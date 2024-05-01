The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Emotional scenes as trainer finally wins famous feature

Matt Hughes
AT
By Matt Hughes, and Andrew Thomson
Updated May 1 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Smith embraces daughter Mia after Tuvalu won the Wangoom Handicap. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Lindsey Smith embraces daughter Mia after Tuvalu won the Wangoom Handicap. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

It was an emotional moment for Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith, his daughter Mia and her partner, jockey Fred Kersley aboard Tuvalu as they crossed the line first in the Midfield Group Wangoom Handicap on Wednesday, May 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.