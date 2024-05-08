'Don't want to see a stadium being landlocked': Saleyards takes next step

More of the former Warrnambool saleyards will be set aside as commercial land under a revamped master plan for the site which now has the backing of council.
Councillors voted on Monday, May 6, 2024 to adopt a plan for the future use of the site following its closure in December 2022.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said adopting the master plan would trigger further planning works to support rezoning of the land - something that could cost between $275,000 and $300,000.
The master plan, Cr Debbie Arnott said, predominantly featured residential development.
"We are all aware that we are in a critical stage here in Warrnambool, we are very short of housing," she said.
Cr Arnott said a small convenience centre located on the corner of Coghlans and Caramut roads was also included.
"The plan also does allow for the expansion of the indoor sports stadium but it does not propose any residential development along Caramut Road. I think that has been a very sensible move," she said.
Cr Arnott said that in response to a submission from an existing business requiring a larger site, the plan has been altered to allow additional commercial land within the saleyards site.
"What an exciting prospect that is before us," she said.
"We now have an opportunity to shape this piece of land and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Warrnambool."
Mayor Ben Blain said the plan, which was still in the early stages, was key to working out what the future direction of the site could look like.
"It is key too that we look at the future growth of any council assets that are there like the stadium because this is community land," he said.
"We've got to be able to prepare for what our city needs as we continue to move forward. We don't want to see a stadium being landlocked."
Cr Vicki Jellie said the Warrnambool stadium has room for growth.
"The stadium will need some expansion. It's a great stadium and it's well utilised but it needs some updating," she said.
"I was personally very pleased to see that there was some light industrial land there as well on Caramut Road."
There were seven submissions to the saleyards "highest and best use" master plan.
Some called for more diversity in housing stock such as lifestyle blocks, while others wanted smaller lots for downsizers. Others wanted more affordable housing and rentals.
Some submissions called for more industrial land, and an existing business on the east side of Caramut Road said it required 10,000-square-metres for a new premises.
One submission said the site should be converted to a sporting precinct with new indoor and outdoor pools, indoor tennis as well as more netball and basketball courts.
There was also a call to site the new West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House on the sale yards. The council this week awarded a tender to build it in Pecten Avenue.
