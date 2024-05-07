'Disappointing': Neighbourhood house cost hits $1m, services 'invaluable'

The West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House project looks set to cost more than $1 million - double what the city council first thought.
Despite the price hike, councillors voted unanimously on Monday, May 6, 2024 to approve the project and award a tender for the works which are expected to be completed by September 30.
Modular Spaces has now been awarded a $694,000 tender to design and construct the building, but the motion passed by councillors also authorises chief executive officer Andrew Mason to fund other works associated with the project which could be as much as $400,000.
That could bring the total cost of the project to almost $1.1 million.
"The tender price is higher than budget which is reflective of high costs in the building sector, and also the need to meet specifications contained in various building costs," Mr Mason said.
Cr Debbie Arnott said an additional $400,000 had been allocated to the cost of the project for things like service connections, lighting, security, fencing and landscaping.
"I am disappointed that such an amount is further needed but I'm comfortable that the facility being delivered will be of enormous advantage to the community," she said.
But Cr Arnott said it would be a quality build, and the programs delivered "invaluable".
"There's no doubting the benefit this community house will be to the west Warrnambool neighbourhood," she said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said once completed, it would support one of the areas of the city most in need.
She said the West Warrnambool Community House, which had been operating since 2019, had been without a proper home for quite a while.
"This will give them a home. We look forward to it coming together," she said.
"Unfortunately costs have escalated which is across the board in many projects.
"Yes it is disappointing it is going to cost more but I think the benefit to the community far outweighs this.
"It's a project we want to see through to the end."
Cr Jellie said the council would get a very well built fit-for-purpose building.
Mayor Ben Blain said the project would give the West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House a home.
"It's really important that the people of west Warrnambool have somewhere to go," he said.
"Hopefully it's the first step in what the facility could look like as we continue to move forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.