The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Disappointing': Neighbourhood house cost hits $1m, services 'invaluable'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 7 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artists impression of what the West Warrnambool House could look like. Picture file
An artists impression of what the West Warrnambool House could look like. Picture file

The West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House project looks set to cost more than $1 million - double what the city council first thought.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.