'Urgent' need to upgrade pool complex as councillors back AquaZone site

Warrnambool City Council will "get its skates on" and ramp up its push to secure state and federal funding for a new $60 million aquatic centre.
Councillors voted to endorse plans for a stage upgrade at the current site, and committed to progress a business case as soon as possible to get the project shovel ready.
It also pushed the green light on moves to begin lobbying for the project which would start with a $10 million spend on the ageing outdoor pool.
Cr Max Taylor said there was a "compelling" and "urgent" need for the council to adopt the aquatic strategy.
The ageing and deteriorating pool had been in use for 62 years and was well due for an upgrade, he said.
Cr Taylor said that while it would be years away, it was imperative the council gave immediate attention to lobbying state and federal governments for funding.
Cr Debbie Arnott said the strategy had taken a long time but the plans were exciting.
"This is going to be a long-term project. It is not going to happen quickly but we really do need to get our skates on now and start advocating for future funding," she said.
Cr Arnott said more than half of the people who responded to the survey supported redeveloping the current site rather than move to a greenfields site.
"The new proposal includes a spa, sauna, steam room," she said.
"It also compliments the new warm water people which is of great benefit to our ageing demographic."
Cr Arnott said a new aquatic facility would boost visitation numbers which would put the facility well above the industry benchmark.
Cr Vicki Jellie said while the site would have its issues, it would be great for the city and surrounding areas to have a new aquatic complex.
Mayor Ben Blain said the council would follow the community's direction and keep the pool at the current site.
"The business case is going to be key now and we want to be ready to take advantage of any funding opportunities that present themselves," he said.
He said he was confident there would be opportunities.
"This is a really important step forward, especially in a city that's growing to 50,000 where we need to be able to cater for the needs of our residents," he said.
Cr Otha Akoch said a new pool would be something Warrnambool could be proud of.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said feedback from the public consultation showed strong support for redeveloping the existing site with more than half backing that option.
