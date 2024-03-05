The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Urgent' need to upgrade pool complex as councillors back AquaZone site

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 6 2024 - 7:49am, first published 7:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stage one of the upgrades to AquaZone includes $10 million on the outdoor pool.
Stage one of the upgrades to AquaZone includes $10 million on the outdoor pool.

Warrnambool City Council will "get its skates on" and ramp up its push to secure state and federal funding for a new $60 million aquatic centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.