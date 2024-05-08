Leading businessman named as shire's new chief executive officer

Moyne Shire Council has a new chief executive officer.
Mayor Ian Smith said new appointee Mark Eversteyn had both extensive experience in business management and strong leadership skills.
"Mark is an accountant with an extensive history leading successful companies across the globe," he said.
"He is currently director of operations for Americold Logistics and has been responsible for managing logistics contracts with some of the nation's biggest companies, including Coles, Woolworths and Saputo.
"He has previously been general manager of Linfox M Logistics Thailand, where he led a team of more than 600 people in a company with multi-billion-dollar revenues.
"We are very excited that Mark will be joining our team and are confident his extensive skill in business management and his strong leadership credentials will put him in a fantastic position to lead Moyne into its next chapter."
Mr Eversteyn said he was thrilled with the new venture.
"I was attracted to the position because it offers the absolute privilege to serve the wonderful community of Moyne Shire" he said.
"As regular visitors to the region over many years, my family are very excited for the move being a return home for my wife and a fantastic opportunity for our children.
"I very much look forward to getting to know the team and the community right across Moyne Shire."
Mr Eversteyn's tenure at Moyne will begin on July 15 and Peter Brown will continue as acting CEO until the end of June.
Arrangements for an acting CEO for the period in between will be finalised in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.