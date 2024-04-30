Shire says it's found an 'excellent' new CEO to lead organisation

A new chief executive officer will soon be announced for Moyne Shire Council.
Mayor Ian Smith said the successful candidate would be formally appointed at a special meeting held from 9.30am on Tuesday, May 7 in Port Fairy. An announcement would be made in the days following.
"We are very excited to finalise the appointment of a chief executive officer," he said.
"We have found an excellent candidate to fill the role and lead the organisation, and we look forward to being able to announce who the successful person is publicly in the days following the meeting."
Former CEO Brett Davis stepped down at the beginning of the year after a four-year stint. Peter Brown was appointed in the interim for a three-month period beginning February 19.
Meanwhile, Cr Smith said the draft budget would also be considered at the meeting.
"The budget has been prepared over the past few months taking in feedback from the community," he said.
"There's no denying that the financial situation is tough, but we are in a good position and have put together a responsible and manageable budget that continues to deliver on services the community expects."
The open section of the meeting will be broadcast live on the council's Facebook page.
