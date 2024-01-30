Council welcomes new interim CEO, thanks outgoing chief Brett Davis

Moyne Shire Council is in "safe and capable hands" with the appointment of Peter Brown as interim chief executive officer, according to councillor Karen Foster.
She welcomed Mr Brown, who has acted as Moyne's director of community and corporate services previously. He will step in after Brett Davis last week announced his resignation.
Mr Brown has a long resume in local government, having served as chief executive officer at Colac Otway Shire Council and Horsham Rural City Council.
Mayor Ian Smith also congratulated Mr Brown.
"He will provide an experienced and steady hand as we move through the budget process and in the recruitment of a new CEO," Cr Smith said.
"We are pleased he has agreed to return to Moyne and look forward to working with him again."
Cr Smith said he had spoken with each of Moyne's directors before reaching out to Mr Brown.
"Each decided it would be best for continuity within the organisation to bring in an external person to act as CEO," he said.
"That way they can continue doing their important work without then needing to find an acting director," he said.
Cr Smith said the process to recruit a new CEO would begin soon.
Cr Foster thanked Mr Davis for his four years with the shire.
"I would like to acknowledge the input and value he has delivered for us and to wish him all the best in his new role," Cr Foster said.
"I hope he will be a long-term friend of Moyne Shire and it's good to know we've got friends in high places."
Mr Davis resigned last week and has been appointed the state's new cross-border commissioner.
He told councillors it had been an honour to represent the council.
"I think this is my 52nd meeting in my time here," Mr Davis said.
"I appreciate the support of all the councillors I have served with."
Mr Davis also thanked the executive team he had worked with.
He reflected on his first months with Moyne dealing with the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented.
Mr Davis said he believed the shire was in a good position and had a bright future.
He also told councillors he would remain a resident of the shire.
